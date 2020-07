Amenities

Beautiful Home located near Medical Center!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath single story. Tile in all living areas, carpet only in the bedrooms, the home has ceiling fans through out. Neutral colors, privacy fenced in backyard with pergola. Conveniently located to UTSA, Medical Center, and USAA. The home has been professionally landscaped for low maintenance. Rental includes Side by side refrigerator.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240365)