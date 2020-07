Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7310 Hunters Land - Super Clean 3/2/1 single story home centrally located in the community of Hunters Chase. Stunning kitchen w. stainless appliances, 2 living and dining areas, updated flooring throughout. Home backs up to open area, features easy to care for fenced yard. Hunters Chase HOA amenities include pool, playground - owner paid for your enjoyment. Owner says no smoking on property, but pets are negotiable. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE3557339)