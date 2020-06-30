73 Autumn Pass.

Amenities

This 1125 Square Feet 2 story town home has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a laundry closet, 1 kitchen, , a small covered patio and backyard. Includes refrigerator, microwave/vent hood, range, dishwasher and sink disposal. Has tiled bottom floor and bathrooms and carpeted stairwell and 2nd level. Pets negotiable with deposit. Must have renters insurance with min 100k liability. Must process through hisapm.petscreening.com.

