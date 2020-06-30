All apartments in San Antonio
73 Autumn Pass.
73 Autumn Pass

Location

73 Autumn Pass, San Antonio, TX 78245
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 1125 Square Feet 2 story town home has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a laundry closet, 1 kitchen, , a small covered patio and backyard. Includes refrigerator, microwave/vent hood, range, dishwasher and sink disposal. Has tiled bottom floor and bathrooms and carpeted stairwell and 2nd level. Pets negotiable with deposit. Must have renters insurance with min 100k liability. Must process through hisapm.petscreening.com.
This 1125 Square Feet 2 story town home has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a laundry closet, 1 kitchen, , a small covered patio and backyard and two permit assigned parking spaces. Includes refrigerator, microwave/vent hood, range, dishwasher and sink disposal. Has tiled bottom floor and bathrooms and carpeted stairwell and 2nd level.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 73 Autumn Pass have any available units?
73 Autumn Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Autumn Pass have?
Some of 73 Autumn Pass's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Autumn Pass currently offering any rent specials?
73 Autumn Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Autumn Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Autumn Pass is pet friendly.
Does 73 Autumn Pass offer parking?
Yes, 73 Autumn Pass offers parking.
Does 73 Autumn Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Autumn Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Autumn Pass have a pool?
No, 73 Autumn Pass does not have a pool.
Does 73 Autumn Pass have accessible units?
No, 73 Autumn Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Autumn Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Autumn Pass has units with dishwashers.

