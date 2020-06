Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Vibrant craftsman home less than 2 miles from Alamodome, Downtown, Fort Sam and the Pearl. Home is over 100 years old, with some of the original features! Gated, off street parking, stainless appliances with GAS stove, washer/dryer included. Private yard with firepit, wood flooring throughout. Custom lighting, shiplap ceilings, New electric wiring and HVAC. Smart system with cameras and security.