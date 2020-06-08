All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7262 Burns Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7262 Burns Way
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:25 PM

7262 Burns Way

7262 Burns Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7262 Burns Way, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a gated community. Wood plank flooring throughout, spacious master bedroom, ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Nice size back yard w/ privacy fence. Easy access to UTSA and The Medical Center.

Please submit application to www.peaceofmind.co. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application. Home is set up on Rently self access.

For questions concerning this listing please contact the office (210)482-3245.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 Burns Way have any available units?
7262 Burns Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7262 Burns Way currently offering any rent specials?
7262 Burns Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 Burns Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7262 Burns Way is pet friendly.
Does 7262 Burns Way offer parking?
No, 7262 Burns Way does not offer parking.
Does 7262 Burns Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7262 Burns Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 Burns Way have a pool?
No, 7262 Burns Way does not have a pool.
Does 7262 Burns Way have accessible units?
No, 7262 Burns Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7262 Burns Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7262 Burns Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7262 Burns Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7262 Burns Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio