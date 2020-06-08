7262 Burns Way

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a gated community. Wood plank flooring throughout, spacious master bedroom, ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Nice size back yard w/ privacy fence. Easy access to UTSA and The Medical Center.



Please submit application to www.peaceofmind.co. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application. Home is set up on Rently self access.



For questions concerning this listing please contact the office (210)482-3245.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.