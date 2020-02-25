7230 Wurzbach

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan tennis court

Live in the highly desirable Medical Center area near UTHSC, USAA and UTSA!



This exquisite property offers the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, beauty and practicality. You?ll be within walking distance to public transit and the Medical Center.



Features and amenities include:



Swimming Pool

Lighted Tennis Courts

Washer and Dryer Connections

Walk-in Closet

Elevated Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Clubhouse

Discounted Cable and Internet packages

Hot Tub

Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.