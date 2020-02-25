7230 Wurzbach

Amenities
Live in the highly desirable Medical Center area near UTHSC, USAA and UTSA!
This exquisite property offers the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, beauty and practicality. You?ll be within walking distance to public transit and the Medical Center.
Features and amenities include:
Swimming Pool
Lighted Tennis Courts
Washer and Dryer Connections
Walk-in Closet
Elevated Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Clubhouse
Discounted Cable and Internet packages
Hot Tub
Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi
