7230 Wurzbach
7230 Wurzbach

7230 Wurzbach Road · No Longer Available
Location

7230 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Live in the highly desirable Medical Center area near UTHSC, USAA and UTSA!

This exquisite property offers the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, beauty and practicality. You?ll be within walking distance to public transit and the Medical Center.

Features and amenities include:

Swimming Pool
Lighted Tennis Courts
Washer and Dryer Connections
Walk-in Closet
Elevated Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Clubhouse
Discounted Cable and Internet packages
Hot Tub
Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Wurzbach have any available units?
7230 Wurzbach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7230 Wurzbach have?
Some of 7230 Wurzbach's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 Wurzbach currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Wurzbach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Wurzbach pet-friendly?
No, 7230 Wurzbach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7230 Wurzbach offer parking?
No, 7230 Wurzbach does not offer parking.
Does 7230 Wurzbach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 Wurzbach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Wurzbach have a pool?
Yes, 7230 Wurzbach has a pool.
Does 7230 Wurzbach have accessible units?
No, 7230 Wurzbach does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Wurzbach have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 Wurzbach does not have units with dishwashers.

