Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7230 Vista Grove

7230 Vista Grove · No Longer Available
Location

7230 Vista Grove, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3feaeb9012 ----
Take a look at this beautiful three bedroom home on the Southwest side of San Antonio near Lackland and Kelly AFB. The home was newly built in 2016, and features an open floor plan with a two car garage and great backyard for entertaining! The extra large kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. Upstairs you\'ll find three bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and a loft that can be utilized for multiple purposes. This home is full of potential! Call us TODAY!

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
Three Bedrooms
Two Car Garage
Two Story
Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Vista Grove have any available units?
7230 Vista Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7230 Vista Grove have?
Some of 7230 Vista Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 Vista Grove currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Vista Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Vista Grove pet-friendly?
No, 7230 Vista Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7230 Vista Grove offer parking?
Yes, 7230 Vista Grove offers parking.
Does 7230 Vista Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 Vista Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Vista Grove have a pool?
No, 7230 Vista Grove does not have a pool.
Does 7230 Vista Grove have accessible units?
No, 7230 Vista Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Vista Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 Vista Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
