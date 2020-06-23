7230 Vista Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Take a look at this beautiful three bedroom home on the Southwest side of San Antonio near Lackland and Kelly AFB. The home was newly built in 2016, and features an open floor plan with a two car garage and great backyard for entertaining! The extra large kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. Upstairs you\'ll find three bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and a loft that can be utilized for multiple purposes. This home is full of potential! Call us TODAY!



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



