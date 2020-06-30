7223 Vista Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Spacious, New Construction Home! Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is now available. This home features a large downstairs living area, All Bedrooms Up, Stainless Steel Appliances and a large backyard --plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedSanAntonio.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.