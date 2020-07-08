7218 Desilu Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6624646091 ---- MUST SEE!! This home is guaranteed to impress! Located minutes from the medical center, the home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home has new porcelain tile throughout, all new fixtures and ceiling fans, and a newly renovated master shower! The home includes a separate living and dining area, two car attached garage, washer/dryer connections, and an awesome back yard! This home will not last long!! Call us TODAY!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Covered Patio Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage Two Full Bath Washer & Dryer Connections