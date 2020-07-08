All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:04 PM

7218 Desilu Dr

7218 Desilu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7218 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6624646091 ---- MUST SEE!! This home is guaranteed to impress! Located minutes from the medical center, the home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home has new porcelain tile throughout, all new fixtures and ceiling fans, and a newly renovated master shower! The home includes a separate living and dining area, two car attached garage, washer/dryer connections, and an awesome back yard! This home will not last long!! Call us TODAY!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Covered Patio Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage Two Full Bath Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Desilu Dr have any available units?
7218 Desilu Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7218 Desilu Dr have?
Some of 7218 Desilu Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 Desilu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Desilu Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Desilu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 Desilu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7218 Desilu Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Desilu Dr offers parking.
Does 7218 Desilu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Desilu Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Desilu Dr have a pool?
No, 7218 Desilu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Desilu Dr have accessible units?
No, 7218 Desilu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Desilu Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 Desilu Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

