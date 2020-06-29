All apartments in San Antonio
7211 HORIZON STAR
7211 HORIZON STAR

7211 Horizon Star · No Longer Available
Location

7211 Horizon Star, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE! Move in ready home w/1400 sq ft of living space. House features open floor plan w/beautiful hardwood floors in living room and ceramic tile in kitchen. Utility room features washer and dryer hookups with ample space for laundry & linens. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, patio slab and firepit is ideal for grilling & outdoor entertainment. Home is conveniently located near Lackland AFB and major hwys. Lease Option w/$10k option fee. Owner financing available w/$20k down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 HORIZON STAR have any available units?
7211 HORIZON STAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 HORIZON STAR have?
Some of 7211 HORIZON STAR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 HORIZON STAR currently offering any rent specials?
7211 HORIZON STAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 HORIZON STAR pet-friendly?
No, 7211 HORIZON STAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7211 HORIZON STAR offer parking?
Yes, 7211 HORIZON STAR offers parking.
Does 7211 HORIZON STAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 HORIZON STAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 HORIZON STAR have a pool?
No, 7211 HORIZON STAR does not have a pool.
Does 7211 HORIZON STAR have accessible units?
No, 7211 HORIZON STAR does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 HORIZON STAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7211 HORIZON STAR does not have units with dishwashers.
