7206 MARBLE CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN THE HEART OF THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF TOWN.THIS LOVELY HOME SITS IN A CULD-A-SAC AND HAS A GREEN BELT BEHIND THE HOME. LARGE HOME HAS A HUGE COVERED PATIO AND AN EVEN LARGER DETACHED GARAGE TO WORK OUT OF AND THE BACK YARD EVEN HAS A CEMENT SLAB OUTSIDE THE GARAGE BUILDING. HOME ALSO HAS A LARGE LIVING AND FAMILY AREA, VERY LARGE PANTRY AND UTILTY ROOM.THERE ARE ALSO MANY CLOSETS FOR STORAGE. IT IS ALSO NEAR CITY BUS ROUTES, VERY GOOD SCHOOLS, WITH SHOPS AND RESTUARNTS NEAR BY.