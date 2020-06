Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Address: 7202 Northbluff Ct San Antonio TX 78227



3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms



$1225 Monthly Rent

$1225 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $3,700 or more

Must verify good rental history



No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions or broken leases



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Each adult over 18 should complete an application



CALL OR TEXT: cell : 210.274.5870



