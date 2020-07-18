All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 AM

7106 FAITH WAY

7106 Faith Way · (210) 363-3784
Location

7106 Faith Way, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, large 2 car garage, covered patio, nice size private fenced back yard. Home backs to a quiet ranch. This small community is tucked away behind a quiet established area. Great location and perfect for medical professional needing a short commute to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 FAITH WAY have any available units?
7106 FAITH WAY has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 FAITH WAY have?
Some of 7106 FAITH WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 FAITH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7106 FAITH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 FAITH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7106 FAITH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7106 FAITH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7106 FAITH WAY offers parking.
Does 7106 FAITH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 FAITH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 FAITH WAY have a pool?
No, 7106 FAITH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7106 FAITH WAY have accessible units?
No, 7106 FAITH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 FAITH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 FAITH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
