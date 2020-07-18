7106 FAITH WAY

Amenities
Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, large 2 car garage, covered patio, nice size private fenced back yard. Home backs to a quiet ranch. This small community is tucked away behind a quiet established area. Great location and perfect for medical professional needing a short commute to work.