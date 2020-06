Amenities

Look at this beautiful home located in exceptional Stone Oak! Gated community within walking distance to highly rated elementary school Wilderness Oak. Close to 281 & loop 1604. Stunning entryway, open floor plan with two living areas, large game room and 5th BR office/fitness room. Granite countertops in the kitchen, lots of closet space, Master BR is on first floor. A must see!