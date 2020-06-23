All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7027 Port Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7027 Port Bay
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7027 Port Bay

7027 Port Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7027 Port Bay, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful One-story home near Lackland AFB! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. 1-car garage with extra storage. Nice appliances and refrigerator are included. Rent $1250 plus security monitoring fee of $50. No pets allowed.
One-story home near Lackland AFB! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. 1-car garage with extra storage. Nice appliances and refrigerator are included. Bonus amenity: air filters delivered by utility and maintenance reduction program. Home security system is activated and has additional monitoring fee of $50 required through 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Port Bay have any available units?
7027 Port Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7027 Port Bay currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Port Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Port Bay pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Port Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7027 Port Bay offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Port Bay does offer parking.
Does 7027 Port Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Port Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Port Bay have a pool?
No, 7027 Port Bay does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Port Bay have accessible units?
No, 7027 Port Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Port Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 7027 Port Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7027 Port Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 7027 Port Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio