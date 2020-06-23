7027 Port Bay

Amenities

Beautiful One-story home near Lackland AFB! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. 1-car garage with extra storage. Nice appliances and refrigerator are included. Rent $1250 plus security monitoring fee of $50. No pets allowed.

One-story home near Lackland AFB! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. 1-car garage with extra storage. Nice appliances and refrigerator are included. Bonus amenity: air filters delivered by utility and maintenance reduction program. Home security system is activated and has additional monitoring fee of $50 required through 2019.