702 LORIMOR CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

IMMACULANT TWO STORY WITH A LOFT (GAMEROOM) UPSTAIRS AND A FULL BATH. HOME IS LOCATED IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMM. OWNER HAS TAKEN EXTREMELY GOOD CARE OF THIS HOME. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN ALL THE HALLWAYS AND BATHROOMS AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE FAMILY. OVERSIZED CHEFS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ALL FOUR BEDROOMS ARE DOWNSTAIRS. HOME IS LOCATED ON A DEAD END STREET WITH CUL DE SACS ON BOTH ENDS. ALSO LOCATED NEXT TO A 13 ACRES CONSERVATORY. HOA HAS POOL, PLAYGROUND, AND CLUBHOU