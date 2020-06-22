702 Barrow Peak

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to this two story well maintained home in Westover Crossing! Located near Lackland, Seaworld, and shopping! Enter into the family room to be welcomed by decorator colors. Open floorplan allowing the chefs in the kitchen to continue socializing. Featured island kitchen with walk in pantry. Stairwell showcases decorative niches. Large game room upstairs great for extra space! Master bathroom has wide vanity and oversized closet! Don't miss your opportunity to own this amazing property!