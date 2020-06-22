All apartments in San Antonio
702 Barrow Peak

Location

702 Barrow Peak, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to this two story well maintained home in Westover Crossing! Located near Lackland, Seaworld, and shopping! Enter into the family room to be welcomed by decorator colors. Open floorplan allowing the chefs in the kitchen to continue socializing. Featured island kitchen with walk in pantry. Stairwell showcases decorative niches. Large game room upstairs great for extra space! Master bathroom has wide vanity and oversized closet! Don't miss your opportunity to own this amazing property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Barrow Peak have any available units?
702 Barrow Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Barrow Peak have?
Some of 702 Barrow Peak's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Barrow Peak currently offering any rent specials?
702 Barrow Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Barrow Peak pet-friendly?
No, 702 Barrow Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 702 Barrow Peak offer parking?
Yes, 702 Barrow Peak offers parking.
Does 702 Barrow Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Barrow Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Barrow Peak have a pool?
No, 702 Barrow Peak does not have a pool.
Does 702 Barrow Peak have accessible units?
No, 702 Barrow Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Barrow Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Barrow Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
