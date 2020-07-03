7 Pembroke Lane, San Antonio, TX 78240 Country View
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming property kept in immaculate condition with numerous upgrades- Saltillo tile in baths and first floor living area w/ upgraded countertops and backsplash in kitchen. New carpet just installed. Living area is an open concept w/ gorgeous high vaulted ceilings. French Doors that open to outside covered patio. Conveniently located near Medical Center and close to UTSA. Landscaped and lawn well maintained. Secluded and peaceful neighborhood with a small park to enjoy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 PEMBROKE LN have any available units?
7 PEMBROKE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.