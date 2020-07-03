7 PEMBROKE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming property kept in immaculate condition with numerous upgrades- Saltillo tile in baths and first floor living area w/ upgraded countertops and backsplash in kitchen. New carpet just installed. Living area is an open concept w/ gorgeous high vaulted ceilings. French Doors that open to outside covered patio. Conveniently located near Medical Center and close to UTSA. Landscaped and lawn well maintained. Secluded and peaceful neighborhood with a small park to enjoy!