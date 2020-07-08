7 GARDEN SQ

Amenities

Contemporary home offers vaulted ceilings and spacious open floor plan. Fall in love with the abundance of natural light flowing throughout the entire space. Master Suite downstairs offers 3 closets & direct access private pool area outside. Spacious wet bar situated at center of the open living area is perfectly suited for entertaining. Gorgeous island kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tons of counter space. Open loft catwalk leading to bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms for convenience and privacy. Enjoy the lovely backyard with a privacy fence, wooden deck & sparkling pool. AHISD & right off Broadway!