Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

7 GARDEN SQ

7 Garden Square · No Longer Available
Location

7 Garden Square, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Contemporary home offers vaulted ceilings and spacious open floor plan. Fall in love with the abundance of natural light flowing throughout the entire space. Master Suite downstairs offers 3 closets & direct access private pool area outside. Spacious wet bar situated at center of the open living area is perfectly suited for entertaining. Gorgeous island kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tons of counter space. Open loft catwalk leading to bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms for convenience and privacy. Enjoy the lovely backyard with a privacy fence, wooden deck & sparkling pool. AHISD & right off Broadway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GARDEN SQ have any available units?
7 GARDEN SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 GARDEN SQ have?
Some of 7 GARDEN SQ's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 GARDEN SQ currently offering any rent specials?
7 GARDEN SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GARDEN SQ pet-friendly?
No, 7 GARDEN SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7 GARDEN SQ offer parking?
Yes, 7 GARDEN SQ offers parking.
Does 7 GARDEN SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 GARDEN SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GARDEN SQ have a pool?
Yes, 7 GARDEN SQ has a pool.
Does 7 GARDEN SQ have accessible units?
No, 7 GARDEN SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GARDEN SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 GARDEN SQ does not have units with dishwashers.

