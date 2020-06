Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely garden home located at the end of the street of the Dominion Gardens subdivision. This home offers great features arch entries, bright and open floorplan, high ceilings with hardwood floors. Updated kitchen to include tons of cabinets, solid counters tops and appliances. This home is a gem and perfect for the family wanting a low maintenance lifestyle. Enjoy shopping and fine dining nearby the rim and La Cantera mall. **NEW AC Installed**