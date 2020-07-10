Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6917 Terra Rye Available 05/16/19 6917 Terra Rye - Super clean 3/2.5/2 in great location! Spacious home with an open floor plan. Cooks kitchen with hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Many upgrades throughout. New carpet will be installed prior to move in. Owner says no smoking inside but 2 small pets ok. Check out this beautiful home today!



(RLNE3194130)