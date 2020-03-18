6910 Bermuda Trl

Amenities

Cozy 2 bed 2 bath home in NW San Antonio! - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom duplex home with no carpet. The wet areas have ceramic tile and the rest of the home has laminate floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. Both bathrooms have long vanities. Master with big walk-in closet. Nice 16x10 deck and beautiful backyard. Gated community with easy access to Bandera rd and medical center. NISD school district.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



