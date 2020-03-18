All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6910 Bermuda Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6910 Bermuda Trl
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

6910 Bermuda Trl

6910 Bermuda Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6910 Bermuda Trail, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath home in NW San Antonio! - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom duplex home with no carpet. The wet areas have ceramic tile and the rest of the home has laminate floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. Both bathrooms have long vanities. Master with big walk-in closet. Nice 16x10 deck and beautiful backyard. Gated community with easy access to Bandera rd and medical center. NISD school district.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4197261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Bermuda Trl have any available units?
6910 Bermuda Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Bermuda Trl have?
Some of 6910 Bermuda Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Bermuda Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Bermuda Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Bermuda Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 Bermuda Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6910 Bermuda Trl offer parking?
No, 6910 Bermuda Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6910 Bermuda Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Bermuda Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Bermuda Trl have a pool?
No, 6910 Bermuda Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Bermuda Trl have accessible units?
No, 6910 Bermuda Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Bermuda Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Bermuda Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio