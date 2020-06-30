Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
69 Vaughan Pl
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
1 of 16
69 Vaughan Pl
69 Vaughan Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
69 Vaughan Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Maverick
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recent updates to nice corner lot house. Centrally located. No carpet. Nice yard space, covered patio and detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Vaughan Pl have any available units?
69 Vaughan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 69 Vaughan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
69 Vaughan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Vaughan Pl pet-friendly?
No, 69 Vaughan Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 69 Vaughan Pl offer parking?
Yes, 69 Vaughan Pl offers parking.
Does 69 Vaughan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Vaughan Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Vaughan Pl have a pool?
No, 69 Vaughan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 69 Vaughan Pl have accessible units?
No, 69 Vaughan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Vaughan Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Vaughan Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Vaughan Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Vaughan Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
