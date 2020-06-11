Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

6831 Freedom Ridge
6831 Freedom Ridge
No Longer Available
Location
6831 Freedom Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NEW HOME NEAR LACKLAND! - NEW HOME NEAR LACKLAND! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, spacious kitchen beautiful backsplash, huge storage space, large flat backyard.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3232772)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge have any available units?
6831 Freedom Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6831 Freedom Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Freedom Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Freedom Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6831 Freedom Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge offer parking?
No, 6831 Freedom Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Freedom Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge have a pool?
No, 6831 Freedom Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6831 Freedom Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 Freedom Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6831 Freedom Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6831 Freedom Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
