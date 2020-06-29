All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

6723 FREEDOM RIDGE

6723 Freedom Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6723 Freedom Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Like New Bella Vista home in Freedom Hills! Devonhurst plan - 1915sqft. This home features an extensive living room area and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The spacious master suite includes a sizable walk in closet. Expect to see vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the home including all bedrooms. This home is complete with sprinkler system. Freedom Hill offers tranquility and convenience. Located off of SW Loop 410 & Ray Ellison Blvd. With close proximity to Hwy 90 and Lackland AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have any available units?
6723 FREEDOM RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have?
Some of 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
6723 FREEDOM RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE offers parking.
Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have a pool?
No, 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.

