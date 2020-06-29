6723 FREEDOM RIDGE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Like New Bella Vista home in Freedom Hills! Devonhurst plan - 1915sqft. This home features an extensive living room area and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The spacious master suite includes a sizable walk in closet. Expect to see vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the home including all bedrooms. This home is complete with sprinkler system. Freedom Hill offers tranquility and convenience. Located off of SW Loop 410 & Ray Ellison Blvd. With close proximity to Hwy 90 and Lackland AFB.