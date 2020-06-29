Like New Bella Vista home in Freedom Hills! Devonhurst plan - 1915sqft. This home features an extensive living room area and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The spacious master suite includes a sizable walk in closet. Expect to see vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the home including all bedrooms. This home is complete with sprinkler system. Freedom Hill offers tranquility and convenience. Located off of SW Loop 410 & Ray Ellison Blvd. With close proximity to Hwy 90 and Lackland AFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6723 FREEDOM RIDGE have any available units?
6723 FREEDOM RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.