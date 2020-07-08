67 Storeywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated home with kitchen and bath updates, no carpet, new appliances, central AC & Heat. Gated parking under a two-car carport. Immaculately clean and new. Still finishing out, so more pictures soon. Apply at website sat.managebuilding.com. Rental criteria posted under Documents tab. Background and credit checks required as well as verifiable income. Home should be ready by December 1st!!!

Dellview/Cresthaven Neighborhood near West Ave and Loop 410. Close to employment, shopping, transportation, bus service and schools. The home is in the Northeast ISD and zoned for International Schools of American (9th-12th); Lee High School (9th-12th); Nimitz Middle School (6th-8th); Olmos Elementary School (Pre-K-5th).