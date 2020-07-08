All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

67 Storeywood Drive

67 Storeywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

67 Storeywood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated home with kitchen and bath updates, no carpet, new appliances, central AC & Heat. Gated parking under a two-car carport. Immaculately clean and new. Still finishing out, so more pictures soon. Apply at website sat.managebuilding.com. Rental criteria posted under Documents tab. Background and credit checks required as well as verifiable income. Home should be ready by December 1st!!!
Dellview/Cresthaven Neighborhood near West Ave and Loop 410. Close to employment, shopping, transportation, bus service and schools. The home is in the Northeast ISD and zoned for International Schools of American (9th-12th); Lee High School (9th-12th); Nimitz Middle School (6th-8th); Olmos Elementary School (Pre-K-5th).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Storeywood Drive have any available units?
67 Storeywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Storeywood Drive have?
Some of 67 Storeywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Storeywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
67 Storeywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Storeywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Storeywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 67 Storeywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 67 Storeywood Drive offers parking.
Does 67 Storeywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Storeywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Storeywood Drive have a pool?
No, 67 Storeywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 67 Storeywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 67 Storeywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Storeywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Storeywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

