All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6623 CALLAGHAN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6623 CALLAGHAN RD
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

6623 CALLAGHAN RD

6623 Callaghan Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6623 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
There's so many reasons to love this ideal property. The amenities are sure to please and include a clubhouse, courtesy patrol, two refreshing pools, a fitness center and assigned covered parking. The spacious, modern apartments and townhomes here feature extra-large closets, washer and dryer connections (select units), ceiling fans, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and fully-equipped kitchens. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have any available units?
6623 CALLAGHAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have?
Some of 6623 CALLAGHAN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 CALLAGHAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
6623 CALLAGHAN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 CALLAGHAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD offer parking?
Yes, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does offer parking.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have a pool?
Yes, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD has a pool.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have accessible units?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 CALLAGHAN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 CALLAGHAN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6623 CALLAGHAN RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity