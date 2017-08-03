6623 CALLAGHAN RD

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

There's so many reasons to love this ideal property. The amenities are sure to please and include a clubhouse, courtesy patrol, two refreshing pools, a fitness center and assigned covered parking. The spacious, modern apartments and townhomes here feature extra-large closets, washer and dryer connections (select units), ceiling fans, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and fully-equipped kitchens. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.