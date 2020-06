Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

*RENTAL HOME TO BE BUILT ESTIMATED COMPLETION LATE JANUARY 2020* BRAND NEW EVERVIEW RENTAL HOME, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TALL CEILINGS, LARGE COVERED PATIO, HUGE GREAT ROOM, GRANITE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE IN ALL BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN, MASTER BATHROOM HAS DOUBLE VANITY WITH MOEN FAUCETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOM, ENTRY WAY WITH GALLERY LEADING TO BEDROOMS