All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 638 CEDAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
638 CEDAR
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

638 CEDAR

638 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
King William
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

638 Cedar Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Bungalow-style 3/2 in the King William District! - Bungalow-style 3 bedroom 2 bath in the King William District. This home has a 2-car detached garage and boasts many upgrades, including an open, functional floor plan, central A/C, and updated wood floors. There is also a large kitchen with lots of storage, and a beautiful fireplace in the living room! Located within walking distance to great restaurants, coffee shops, Mission Trails, and the Blue Star Development. This location is ideal for taking strolls/walks along the San Antonio River!

Don't miss out on this little gem in the heart of the city! Schedule your walk-through today!

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1650
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE4317553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 CEDAR have any available units?
638 CEDAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 CEDAR have?
Some of 638 CEDAR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 CEDAR currently offering any rent specials?
638 CEDAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 CEDAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 CEDAR is pet friendly.
Does 638 CEDAR offer parking?
Yes, 638 CEDAR offers parking.
Does 638 CEDAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 CEDAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 CEDAR have a pool?
No, 638 CEDAR does not have a pool.
Does 638 CEDAR have accessible units?
No, 638 CEDAR does not have accessible units.
Does 638 CEDAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 CEDAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio