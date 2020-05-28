Amenities
Bungalow-style 3/2 in the King William District! - Bungalow-style 3 bedroom 2 bath in the King William District. This home has a 2-car detached garage and boasts many upgrades, including an open, functional floor plan, central A/C, and updated wood floors. There is also a large kitchen with lots of storage, and a beautiful fireplace in the living room! Located within walking distance to great restaurants, coffee shops, Mission Trails, and the Blue Star Development. This location is ideal for taking strolls/walks along the San Antonio River!
Don't miss out on this little gem in the heart of the city! Schedule your walk-through today!
-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1650
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed
(RLNE4317553)