633 S St Marys

Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown. Not only is the location amazing, the features and amenities on-site will blow you away!



Enjoy the following:



Elaborate Fitness Center

Yoga/Pilates/Barre Studio

Resident lounge with TVs

Private work areas and conference room

Chef kitchen with an entertaining dining room

Outdoor hammocks

Bicycle storage lockers

Off-leash dog run



The interiors here are spectacular and feature ten-foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, a washer/dryer, walk-in closets, framed bathroom mirrors and sleek wood flooring. Many of the apartments offer breathtaking skyline and river views.

