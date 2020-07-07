All apartments in San Antonio
633 S St Marys
633 S St Marys

633 N St Marys · No Longer Available
Location

633 N St Marys, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
bike storage
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown. Not only is the location amazing, the features and amenities on-site will blow you away!

Enjoy the following:

Elaborate Fitness Center
Yoga/Pilates/Barre Studio
Resident lounge with TVs
Private work areas and conference room
Chef kitchen with an entertaining dining room
Outdoor hammocks
Bicycle storage lockers
Off-leash dog run

The interiors here are spectacular and feature ten-foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, a washer/dryer, walk-in closets, framed bathroom mirrors and sleek wood flooring. Many of the apartments offer breathtaking skyline and river views.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 S St Marys have any available units?
633 S St Marys doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 S St Marys have?
Some of 633 S St Marys's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 S St Marys currently offering any rent specials?
633 S St Marys is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 S St Marys pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 S St Marys is pet friendly.
Does 633 S St Marys offer parking?
No, 633 S St Marys does not offer parking.
Does 633 S St Marys have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 S St Marys does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 S St Marys have a pool?
No, 633 S St Marys does not have a pool.
Does 633 S St Marys have accessible units?
No, 633 S St Marys does not have accessible units.
Does 633 S St Marys have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 S St Marys does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
