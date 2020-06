Amenities

Beautiful one story home. Pride of Ownership shows throughout the home. New paint inside and out. Large family room with vaulted ceiling and laminated floor. Master bedroom seperated from secondary bedrooms. Large backyard patio with lots of trees. Close to shopping and restaurants. Don't let this one get away, it's that nice. You will want to call this home.