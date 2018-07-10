All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 2 2019 at 1:33 PM

6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2

6307 Windsor Castle · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Windsor Castle, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CAMBRIDGE VILLAGE - Nice duplex with Master bedroom and bath downstairs also has upstairs loft with attached full bath that can be used as a second bedroom or office space. This property also comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer.

(RLNE3946802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 have any available units?
6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6307 Windsor Castle Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

