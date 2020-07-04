All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

6295 Valley Bay Dr

6295 Valley Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6295 Valley Bay Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Two Story Home Newly Renovated! - New paint throughout two story home, new vinyl plank installed in stairwell and upstairs bedroom areas! Two full bathroom with shower-tub combos have both been converted to walk-in showers! Fireplace in Living Room area, newly stained cabinets in Kitchen area w/ built-in oven! Master Bedroom split(downstairs), two additional bedrooms upstairs! Spacious backyard w/ newly stained fence lines! Close to 410/1604/UTSA

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5305192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6295 Valley Bay Dr have any available units?
6295 Valley Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6295 Valley Bay Dr have?
Some of 6295 Valley Bay Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6295 Valley Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6295 Valley Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6295 Valley Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6295 Valley Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6295 Valley Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 6295 Valley Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6295 Valley Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6295 Valley Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6295 Valley Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 6295 Valley Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6295 Valley Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 6295 Valley Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6295 Valley Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6295 Valley Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

