6295 Valley Bay Dr

3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Two Story Home Newly Renovated! - New paint throughout two story home, new vinyl plank installed in stairwell and upstairs bedroom areas! Two full bathroom with shower-tub combos have both been converted to walk-in showers! Fireplace in Living Room area, newly stained cabinets in Kitchen area w/ built-in oven! Master Bedroom split(downstairs), two additional bedrooms upstairs! Spacious backyard w/ newly stained fence lines! Close to 410/1604/UTSA



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



