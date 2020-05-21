All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

6234 Donely Pl

6234 Donely Place · (210) 418-1880
Location

6234 Donely Place, San Antonio, TX 78247

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6234 Donely Pl · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider).Spacious home with a great floor plan. 2 living/2 dining/plus game room, kitchen with island/microwave/flat surface rang. Home also has a fireplace. Large master down with a ceiling fan/master bath separate shower double vanity/walk-in closet. All bedrooms have plenty of room with large walk-in closets. 19x18 deck with a 6x5 shed. Located near 1604 & shopping. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with rental.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4485294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 Donely Pl have any available units?
6234 Donely Pl has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6234 Donely Pl have?
Some of 6234 Donely Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 Donely Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6234 Donely Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 Donely Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6234 Donely Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6234 Donely Pl offer parking?
No, 6234 Donely Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6234 Donely Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6234 Donely Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 Donely Pl have a pool?
No, 6234 Donely Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6234 Donely Pl have accessible units?
No, 6234 Donely Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 Donely Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 Donely Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
