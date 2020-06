Amenities

Ready to move rental! Great 3/1 with a Large Backyard to enjoy. APPLICATION FEE & SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE IN SEPARATE CERTIFIED FUNDS, & DUE AT TIME OF APPLICATION. Application will not be processed without COPY OF PHOTO I.D., PET Deposit of $250.00. Client Must Bring Photos of their pet with shot records. Close to Southwest Research and IDEA Monterrey Park. House will come with refrigerator and gas stove. Washer/Dryer are in 2 separate rooms next to driveway.