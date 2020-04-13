All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:31 AM

622 W MALONE AVE

622 West Malone Avenue · (210) 878-7646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

622 West Malone Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A Charming Historic three-bedroom, two-bath home with newly remolded siding and windows! This corner home offers Very SPACIOUS rooms with lots of natural light, wood floors, & fresh paint. The kitchen comes with plenty of counter space, stainless steel sink and gas stove. All bedrooms have plenty of character and space! A HUGE backyard great for entertaining guests! Small shed located in the backyard for storage. Wonderful location near major freeway I35, restaurants, shopping areas, and easy transportation! Walking distance to high school. Downtown area only minutes away! Happy Showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 W MALONE AVE have any available units?
622 W MALONE AVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 622 W MALONE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
622 W MALONE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 W MALONE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 622 W MALONE AVE offer parking?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 622 W MALONE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 W MALONE AVE have a pool?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 622 W MALONE AVE have accessible units?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 622 W MALONE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 W MALONE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 W MALONE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
