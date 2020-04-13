622 W MALONE AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel range

A Charming Historic three-bedroom, two-bath home with newly remolded siding and windows! This corner home offers Very SPACIOUS rooms with lots of natural light, wood floors, & fresh paint. The kitchen comes with plenty of counter space, stainless steel sink and gas stove. All bedrooms have plenty of character and space! A HUGE backyard great for entertaining guests! Small shed located in the backyard for storage. Wonderful location near major freeway I35, restaurants, shopping areas, and easy transportation! Walking distance to high school. Downtown area only minutes away! Happy Showings!