Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently rehabbed home!! Ready for immediate move in! This beautiful 3/2 comes with a 2 car garage, NEW flooring through out, and a NEW stove top, NEW fireplace hearth, and NEW outside paint! Tenants will be in the desirable NEISD and will be minutes away from major thoroughfares such as 1604 and Culebra Rd. that also give access to Bandera. Freshly serviced AC so it will lower your electric bill. With a large yard, two full baths and plenty of room, this home is waiting for YOU!!