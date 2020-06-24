6202 Valley Cliffs

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Emerald Valley. This home features renovated kitchen with full appliance package, new tile and carpet flooring throughout, new fixtures, new int./ext. paint, both bathrooms updated, fireplace in living room and nice private backyard. Conveniently located by 1604, Lackland AFB and Sea World call for details and additional info



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.