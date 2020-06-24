All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:54 PM

6202 Valley Cliffs

6202 Valley Clf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6202 Valley Clf, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Emerald Valley. This home features renovated kitchen with full appliance package, new tile and carpet flooring throughout, new fixtures, new int./ext. paint, both bathrooms updated, fireplace in living room and nice private backyard. Conveniently located by 1604, Lackland AFB and Sea World call for details and additional info

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Valley Cliffs have any available units?
6202 Valley Cliffs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Valley Cliffs have?
Some of 6202 Valley Cliffs's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Valley Cliffs currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Valley Cliffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Valley Cliffs pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Valley Cliffs is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Valley Cliffs offer parking?
No, 6202 Valley Cliffs does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Valley Cliffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Valley Cliffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Valley Cliffs have a pool?
No, 6202 Valley Cliffs does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Valley Cliffs have accessible units?
No, 6202 Valley Cliffs does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Valley Cliffs have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Valley Cliffs does not have units with dishwashers.
