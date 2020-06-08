All apartments in San Antonio
619 MARSHALL ST
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:18 AM

619 MARSHALL ST

619 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 Marshall Street, San Antonio, TX 78243
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Don't Miss Out!! Spacious 2/1 Downstairs Unit; Will Become Available April 1st!! This Downstairs Duplex Unit Features: 2 Bedrooms; 1 Bath; Central HVAC System (Heating & Cooling); some of the Original Hardwood Flooring; Open Concept Floor Plan with High Ceilings; a shared Fenced Backyard (Great for Family Barbecues); Excellent Location, that's just North of Downtown. It Will Not Last Long, so Call Today!! Professional Updated PICTURES to Follow, once the apartment has been Vacated, Cleaned, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 MARSHALL ST have any available units?
619 MARSHALL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 MARSHALL ST have?
Some of 619 MARSHALL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 MARSHALL ST currently offering any rent specials?
619 MARSHALL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 MARSHALL ST pet-friendly?
No, 619 MARSHALL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 619 MARSHALL ST offer parking?
No, 619 MARSHALL ST does not offer parking.
Does 619 MARSHALL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 MARSHALL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 MARSHALL ST have a pool?
No, 619 MARSHALL ST does not have a pool.
Does 619 MARSHALL ST have accessible units?
No, 619 MARSHALL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 619 MARSHALL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 MARSHALL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
