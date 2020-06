Amenities

recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home and a Study. Featuring open living space. This home has new flooring, stove, microwave and NO CARPET! Near Joint City Base Fort Sam, Downtown Pearl and The Quarry shopping also near Breckenridge Park and The San Antonio Zoo and Musuems. Easy access to all the major Hwy and freeways. Come see this rental it will not last long!