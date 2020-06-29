618 S Pine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

MOVE IN READY!! Super Cute Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! Great Location! - Don't miss out on this cute three bedroom home in Denver Heights! Located on a corner lot, this home is minutes from Downtown, I-37, and I-10. The home features original hardwood floor in living/dining areas and bedrooms. Ceiling fans are included in the bedrooms, and a separate laundry room is located towards the rear of the home.



Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/84f1bfe034



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-205c258b-fcd6-4253-9a52-a113d4420f09



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5569716)