618 S Pine St
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

618 S Pine St

618 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 South Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
MOVE IN READY!! Super Cute Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! Great Location! - Don't miss out on this cute three bedroom home in Denver Heights! Located on a corner lot, this home is minutes from Downtown, I-37, and I-10. The home features original hardwood floor in living/dining areas and bedrooms. Ceiling fans are included in the bedrooms, and a separate laundry room is located towards the rear of the home.

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/84f1bfe034

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-205c258b-fcd6-4253-9a52-a113d4420f09

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5569716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 S Pine St have any available units?
618 S Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 S Pine St have?
Some of 618 S Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 S Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
618 S Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 S Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 S Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 618 S Pine St offer parking?
No, 618 S Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 618 S Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 S Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 S Pine St have a pool?
No, 618 S Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 618 S Pine St have accessible units?
No, 618 S Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 S Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 S Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
