Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home located in Spring Vistas/ Sierra spring community. Home is freshly painted and newer flooring. The open floor plan has 2 living areas, study, family room down and game room is upstairs. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Spacious backyard with covered deck. Elementary school is just around the corner. Easy access to 1604/410/151. Close to major shopping centers.