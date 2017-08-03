All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 618 Coach Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
618 Coach Rd
Last updated September 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

618 Coach Rd

618 Coach Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

618 Coach Road, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Great udapted 3/2 just north of Blanco & 410. This home will not disappoint! Mature trees provide great shade for the home year round in this well established neighborhood. School, entertainment, fine dining, and shopping in close proximity of the home.

LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. NO PETS!

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING (Anette)

Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Coach Rd have any available units?
618 Coach Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 618 Coach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
618 Coach Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Coach Rd pet-friendly?
No, 618 Coach Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 618 Coach Rd offer parking?
No, 618 Coach Rd does not offer parking.
Does 618 Coach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Coach Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Coach Rd have a pool?
No, 618 Coach Rd does not have a pool.
Does 618 Coach Rd have accessible units?
No, 618 Coach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Coach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Coach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Coach Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 Coach Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio