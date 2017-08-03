618 Coach Rd

Amenities

air conditioning

Great udapted 3/2 just north of Blanco & 410. This home will not disappoint! Mature trees provide great shade for the home year round in this well established neighborhood. School, entertainment, fine dining, and shopping in close proximity of the home.



LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. NO PETS!



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING (Anette)



