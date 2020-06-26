All apartments in San Antonio
6135 Windbrooke Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:53 PM

6135 Windbrooke Street

6135 Windbrooke St · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

6135 Windbrooke St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tanglewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marvelous four bedroom two and a half bath home was recently remodeled and is located in the Tanglewood neighborhood on a cul de sac. Step on to the beautiful hardwood floors into the formal living/dining room that features vaulted ceilings. The first floor also has a family room with a fireplace, kitchen, half bath, and master bedroom with ensuite. The upstairs has three bedrooms and a full bath. The backyard is large and lushes.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 Windbrooke Street have any available units?
6135 Windbrooke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 Windbrooke Street have?
Some of 6135 Windbrooke Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 Windbrooke Street currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Windbrooke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 Windbrooke Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6135 Windbrooke Street is pet friendly.
Does 6135 Windbrooke Street offer parking?
No, 6135 Windbrooke Street does not offer parking.
Does 6135 Windbrooke Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 Windbrooke Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 Windbrooke Street have a pool?
No, 6135 Windbrooke Street does not have a pool.
Does 6135 Windbrooke Street have accessible units?
No, 6135 Windbrooke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 Windbrooke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6135 Windbrooke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
