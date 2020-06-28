6114 Blind Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, vinyl floor through out living areas, & separate dining area. Gourmet kitchen opens up to living area and is equipped with all black appliances including the refrigerator, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Beautiful back yard with covered patio and privacy fence. Solar panels included that will save you on your electric bill. This property will not last, schedule your showing today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.