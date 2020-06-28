All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:06 PM

6114 Blind Meadow

6114 Blind Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Blind Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, vinyl floor through out living areas, & separate dining area. Gourmet kitchen opens up to living area and is equipped with all black appliances including the refrigerator, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Beautiful back yard with covered patio and privacy fence. Solar panels included that will save you on your electric bill. This property will not last, schedule your showing today.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Blind Meadow have any available units?
6114 Blind Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6114 Blind Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Blind Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Blind Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6114 Blind Meadow offer parking?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 6114 Blind Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Blind Meadow have a pool?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Blind Meadow have accessible units?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Blind Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 Blind Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 Blind Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
