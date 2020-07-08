6107 LAKEVIEW CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage

Nice 3 Bed. 2.5 Bath Home in Gated Community on Cul-de-sac. All Vinyl Plank Flooring and Tile. No Carpets except Stairs. Living Room w/15 ft Ceiling, Gas Fireplace. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. All Bedrooms Up. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard on Greenbelt (no back neighbor) and Large Patio for BBQs, entertaining. 2 Car Garage w/Opener. Community Playground, Basketball. Closet to Medical Center, 1604, IH-10.