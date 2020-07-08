All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

6107 LAKEVIEW CT

6107 Lakeview Court · No Longer Available
Location

6107 Lakeview Court, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Nice 3 Bed. 2.5 Bath Home in Gated Community on Cul-de-sac. All Vinyl Plank Flooring and Tile. No Carpets except Stairs. Living Room w/15 ft Ceiling, Gas Fireplace. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. All Bedrooms Up. Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard on Greenbelt (no back neighbor) and Large Patio for BBQs, entertaining. 2 Car Garage w/Opener. Community Playground, Basketball. Closet to Medical Center, 1604, IH-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT have any available units?
6107 LAKEVIEW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT have?
Some of 6107 LAKEVIEW CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 LAKEVIEW CT currently offering any rent specials?
6107 LAKEVIEW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 LAKEVIEW CT pet-friendly?
No, 6107 LAKEVIEW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT offer parking?
Yes, 6107 LAKEVIEW CT offers parking.
Does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 LAKEVIEW CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT have a pool?
No, 6107 LAKEVIEW CT does not have a pool.
Does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT have accessible units?
No, 6107 LAKEVIEW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 LAKEVIEW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 LAKEVIEW CT has units with dishwashers.

