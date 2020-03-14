Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

6102 MacKenzie Available 10/07/19 NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Beautiful, Spacious Home in Popular Emerald Pointe Subdivision in North East ISD * Open Floor Plan w/ Office, Dining, & Living on Main Level * Island Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar & Dining Area * Huge Utility/Laundry Adj to Kitchen * 4 Bedrooms All on 2nd Floor Along w/ Landing & Separate Storage/Flex Room * Ceiling Fans Throughout * 2-Car Attached Garage * Covered Patio & Large Deck Overlook Backyard w/ Privacy Fence * North East ISD



(RLNE5157649)