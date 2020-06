Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Home is in a highly desirable location!! Spacious home is within walking distance to Sea World and School. It offers updated interior paint, tile and Bamboo wood flooring through out the entire house. Dining area has french doors that open up to patio and the yard has a privacy fence. The house is setup with recessed lighting, and two car garage with opener. Come see this home soon since it wont last!!!!