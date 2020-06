Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in small gated community in the Medical Center. Kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances. Enjoy the open floor plan. Beautiful wood laminate floors, fireplace in living room. One bedroom downstairs with closet that could be a study as well. Nice size yard with patio. One car garage. Driveway for two cars. Call today to schedule a showing.