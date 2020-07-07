All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

6039 Caramel Way

6039 Caramel Way · No Longer Available
Location

6039 Caramel Way, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c4cc4e07c ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: \"1st months rent free on a 13month signed lease!!\" Move in 7/12/2019, Security Deposit $1850, Cleaning Deposit $300. This home features an open kitchen with an over sized island that overlooks the dining and living area. The relaxing master suite includes a bay window and a separate tub and shower bathroom suite. This home is complete with a covered back patio. All within close proximity to Ft. Sam, BAMC, & Randolph AFB!**Pets allowed upon approval**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Island Living/Dining Room Combo Loft Stove Washer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 Caramel Way have any available units?
6039 Caramel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6039 Caramel Way have?
Some of 6039 Caramel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 Caramel Way currently offering any rent specials?
6039 Caramel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 Caramel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6039 Caramel Way is pet friendly.
Does 6039 Caramel Way offer parking?
No, 6039 Caramel Way does not offer parking.
Does 6039 Caramel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6039 Caramel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 Caramel Way have a pool?
No, 6039 Caramel Way does not have a pool.
Does 6039 Caramel Way have accessible units?
No, 6039 Caramel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 Caramel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6039 Caramel Way does not have units with dishwashers.

