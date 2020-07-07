6039 Caramel Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c4cc4e07c ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: \"1st months rent free on a 13month signed lease!!\" Move in 7/12/2019, Security Deposit $1850, Cleaning Deposit $300. This home features an open kitchen with an over sized island that overlooks the dining and living area. The relaxing master suite includes a bay window and a separate tub and shower bathroom suite. This home is complete with a covered back patio. All within close proximity to Ft. Sam, BAMC, & Randolph AFB!**Pets allowed upon approval**



Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Island Living/Dining Room Combo Loft Stove Washer